Armagh assault: Autistic man and brother are beaten up by gang of 20

PSNI probes incident outside cinema that led to vulnerable adult suffering a seizure

John and Sean McQuaid, who were assaulted while leaving a cinema

Police in Armagh are investigating after a man with autism was assaulted by a gang of up to 20 while leaving a cinema.

John McQuaid (27), who has Asperger’s syndrome, and his sibling Sean (25) were attacked on Friday night.

Sean said his brother has been badly affected by the incident.

“It’s terrible — he said he doesn’t want to go to the cinema any more,” he added.

Neither suffered serious injury, but John had to spend the night in hospital following a seizure the family believes was caused by what happened.

Sean explained: “After the movie we were leaving the cinema and there was this big group in front of us and they weren’t really moving.

“John sort of shoved into one of them, so he turned around and I just said: ‘Sorry, look he has learning difficulties, he doesn’t mean anything by it’.

“To be fair, that man was okay and just moved on.

“But once we had actually got out of the cinema more of them came up to us and I said again: ‘Look, we don’t want any bother, he has learning difficulties’.

John McQuaid shows the facial injuries he suffered

“They didn’t listen; one of them pushed me and then it just started from there.

“There were people there that tried to stop it.

“They were trying to pull the men off us, and then someone rang the police too.

“I didn’t see, but I heard someone shouting (about one of the attackers): ‘He has a knife, he has a knife’.

“I didn’t see, because there were, like, seven on me at that point.

“But a lot of the people were shouting at him and trying to get him away.”

Police arrived shortly after the gang of men had left.

They spoke to the McQuaids and took statements from the brothers.

Sean McQuaid with the marks left by gang assault

Sean believes the assault was a contributing factor in John having to go to hospital.

He added: “He would have had seizures when he was younger, but this is the first one he has had in years.

“We think that he got hit on the head and that’s what triggered the seizure.

“When you are prone to seizures, anything like that would cause you to have one.”

John is now very unsettled following the assault, his brother added.

“He remembers one of the men, he was wearing a Lakers (basketball) top with a big L on it, so John just keeps repeating that over and over again,” Sean explained.

“He’s worried about me, he keeps asking me if I’m okay.

“He doesn’t want to leave home, he said he doesn’t want to go to the cinema any more — the cinema is like his main treat that me and him do.

“He can’t go anywhere unless he is with mum or dad.

“It’s not something you would think could happen, especially not at that time, like it was 8pm and it was still daylight.”

The PSNI said: “At approximately 8pm on Friday we received a report that two men had been assaulted by a group of around 20 men following an altercation in the Scotch Street area of Armagh.

“The two victims sustained cuts and bruises during the attack.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1858 of 19/05/23.”