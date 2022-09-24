Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council bin collection to return to normal after residents complain of confusion

Residents hit out after some waste still not removed

Rubbish left outside a recycling centre in Portadown at the height of the industrial action: PA

Residents have been left angry due to continued disruption to their bin collections despite the end of a strike by council workers.

Six weeks of industrial action in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area ended on Tuesday, with collections scheduled to return on Thursday morning.

People were told both their brown and black/blue bins would be emptied.

However, some households had only one of the bins collected, sparking confusion and annoyance.

On Saturday, the council said bin collections would return to normal from Monday.

Earlier, one homeowner, who didn’t wish to be named, told the Belfast Telegraph: “I was so thankful the strike had ended, but it’s not really over — we don’t know what bins are being collected and when.

“The bin calendars are off and some people are getting both bins emptied and other people are only getting one emptied, that’s not really fair.”

Green bin collection is still suspended and council staff are not lifting overflow rubbish bags, which has compounded the anger.

One resident took to Twitter saying: “Are we supposed to be grateful for that? On strike for 6 weeks, no green bins lifted and no black bags. What are we supposed to do with them?”

The strike began on August 15 over pay.

The council workers enjoyed a high level of sympathy among local people caught in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis. However, the walkout caused considerable disruption, with waste piling up on the streets and outside homes.

Some business owners in Lurgan were forced to tape their bins shut, while the annual Armagh Food and Cider Weekend was cancelled due to concerns over increasing rubbish.

There was also a rise in fly-tipping, and some residents attempted to bring their waste to recycling centres outside the council area.

A number of ratepayers have demanded a rebate.

They have the sympathy of DUP councillor Mark Baxter, who said: “I agree. Paying for a service you don’t get isn’t acceptable.”

However, such a rebate is unlikely.

The council said on Saturday that services should return to normal from Monday.

A statement said: “Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council has updated bin collection advice for the week commencing Monday September 26, when normal calendar bin collections will resume for residents following recent industrial action.

“ The latest guidance available to residents is to follow their bin collection calendar; to leave their bin out for collection by 7am on their scheduled day of collection; and where bins are not collected, bins should be left out until collection has taken place.

“Details of bin collection days can be found on the free ABC Council App (available to download in the App Store), or on the council website.”

Residents have been advised that while bin collection crews are working hard to catch up on missed collections due to the five-week industrial action period, crews are continuing to deal with high volumes of waste across the borough.

"As a result, it may take some time to get back to full service levels, and the council would appreciate residents patience throughout this process,” the statement added.