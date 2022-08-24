Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council strike: DUP councillor says medical waste bins ‘overflowing’

A DUP councillor has raised concerns over flytipping as strike action continues to disrupt bin collections in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area.

Mark Baxter, the DUP’s leader on ABC Council, said some residents with medical waste bins had reported they were now overflowing.

He said this included families with children who had complex medical needs.

"Those bins are overflowing and, to me, that’s not acceptable,” he said.

Four weeks of strike action began on August 15, with members of NIPSA, GMB and Unite the Union taking part.

Recently, agreement was reached in Mid Ulster District Council that workers will receive a one-off cost-of-living payment of £750 and that salaries will move up existing pay scales by two points in the next two years.

Giving an update on the state of the ABC strike action, Councillor Baxter said: "It’s important to say at the start that local councils don’t actually set the rates of pay for staff.

“That’s something that’s maybe been miscommunicated.”

He said an ongoing process was being carried out by the National Joint Council (NJC), and that an offer was currently being considered by union members on strike.

Councillor Baxter said ABC Council was now considering a hardship cost-of-living payment.

The current offer was for £1,400 split over two months, costing about £3m from the council's reserves.

In addition, he said staff had been offered an extra day of annual leave.

Asked about other Northern Ireland councils reaching agreement with unions, he said the difficulty was with recurring costs instead of a one-off payment.

While some councils had increased staff pay, he said that ABC Council as the largest outside Belfast City Council would struggle to match this for around 1,400 workers on “complex contracts”.

He said as the NJC offer had yet to be agreed, he said it was difficult for the council to cost out any increases.

"I think as public representatives what we’re asking for is a fair deal for staff, but it has to be a fair deal for the council and importantly it has to be a fair deal for the rate payer.”

On the issue of flytipping, he said a farmer had contacted him about black bags of rubbish being left in his field.

"It is going to be a real issue, that’s why we need to get it resolved as quickly as possible.”

Later in the programme, one council worker named Helen spoke of why she had been taking part in the strike action.

She said that after ABC council amalgamated seven years ago, there was still examples of staff on different rates of pay for the same job.

"It’s taken seven years to get to this point where we can say, enough is enough,” she said.

As a single parent with a daughter at university, she said her household energy bills were getting “out of control” and her wages did not reflect this.

"It’s just getting harder and harder to keep afloat every month. I have four jobs and it's getting harder and harder.”

Currently on a work-to-rule, this means she won’t work any overtime.

"I’m taking a big (financial) hit to go on strike….I’m a ratepayer too, I have bills to pay….but it has to be done, we have to show that things can’t go on the way they’re going.

"ABC have the money there and it needs to be spent on the workers.”

She added that she and many other workers on strike lived in the area and were also affected by the disruption to bin services.