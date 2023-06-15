Armagh business searched and three people screened in human trafficking operation

Back lit image of the silhouette of a woman with her hands pressed against a glass window. The silhouette is distorted, and the arms elongated, giving an alien-like quality. The image is sinister and foreboding, with an element of horror. It is as if the 'woman' is trying to escape from behind the glass.

Business premises in Armagh have been searched by detectives from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit following a joint operation with Garda.

Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team helped in the proactive raid linked to a European-wide focus on labour exploitation for the month of June.

The initiative entitled EMPACT – European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats – refers to an integrated approach by police forces across Europe to tackle the various elements of organised crime.

Three people were screened during Thursday’s operation which was in relation to potential offences regarding forced labour.

Further referrals will be made to partner agencies in due course as part of the process which includes potential victims conversing with highly trained officers to discuss their working environment.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Kelly Hyslop said: “Across Europe, police forces and other key stakeholders are targeting businesses and other premises which may be facilitating individuals who are being exploited.

“Working closely with our colleagues from An Garda Síochána and other partner agencies, we are able to identify business premises that may be involved in forced labour.

"Modern slavery denies victims their human right to life, safety and freedom. The criminals prey on vulnerable people, control them by fear and exploit them for their own selfish gains.

“We would urge people to help stop this unacceptable crime and contact us with any suspicions that they may have by calling 999 if it’s an emergency, 101 or the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700."

Sergeant Hyslop urged people to look out for the signs of modern slavery and said: “One call could end the misery for a victim who could be living next door to you.”

Signs to look for include: