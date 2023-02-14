Armagh captain hits out at GAA for not paying ‘one penny’ of player expenses

The joint captain of the Armagh GAA senior team has criticised the Gaelic games organisation for not paying “one penny” of player expenses amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

Aidan Nugent, who is also a member of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) which has hit out at the GAA for a lack of expense payments before, took to Twitter to share his dismay at how players haven’t received any compensation in the last three months.

“Inter County training officially allowed back on 24th November and players haven't received 1 penny of expenses up to this point," Nugent tweeted.

"Players (especially student athletes with no other income) are out a lot of money in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

"There's not enough being said about it. Players generate massive amounts of money each year for the GAA, the least were [sic] owed is the expenses that we get promised, paid on time.”

As the GAA is an amateur organisation, inter-county athletes do not receive payment for playing at the highest level, but have always relied on receiving expenses for various aspects; mostly travelling to and from training.

The GAA cut expenses due to the Covid-19 crisis in 2020, but never restored them to pre-pandemic value last year, despite promising to do so.

The GPA thus accused the organisation of “going back on their word”.

This resulted in players boycotting all media appearances during last season’s Allianz National League and refusing to give post-match interviews.

Nugent’s tweet suggests the conflict has spilled into 2023 as well, and the GPA informed members on Monday that they have reached out to GAA officials in Croke Park over the current issue.

“The GPA will continue to push centrally with Croke Park to ensure all squads are up and running asap as it is not acceptable for players still to be out of pocket for expenses at this stage,” the group said.

The opening of the GAA’s web expenses system was reportedly delayed until January 31 and this was further compounded for Armagh and the other Ulster teams. as the system was not operational for counties outside the Eurozone, with changes needed to move all currency over to sterling.