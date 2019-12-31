Armagh car sales business vows to carry on after 15 vehicles destroyed in arson attack

The scene at a car dealership outside Newry in Co. Down where 15 cars were destroyed in an overnight arson attack. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A new Armagh car sales and recovery business has vowed to not allow an arson attack - which saw 15 vehicles destroyed - to put it out of business.

The New Year’s Eve early morning blaze took hold and gutted the Forkhill Road car lot business at approximately 2.15am.

High-end vehicles including the ‘Elite Cars and Recovery’ company’s own branded van was burnt out.

Two men wearing balaclavas were seen leaving the area in a black Toyota Avensis.

The sales manager for the site, who did not want to be named, said that those responsible for the arson would not put them out of business.

“We were left shocked that this new business, only open six months, could be destroyed like this, especially at this time of year,” said the manager.

“However, this will not stop us from rebuilding and coming back into business in this community.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire. Damage caused to the is now being investigated as deliberate ignition.

The rural-based car company said it would continue to operate in the south Armagh area.

“Even though it has been a horrific fire we are glad to say that it has only been stock that has been destroyed and no one has been injured,” said the sales manager.

“There appeared to be a lot of evidence left from the arson attack.

“For those who did this I would say that they will be caught and will have to face up to what they have done, it’s only a matter of time,” he added.

Police in Newtownhamilton are appealing for information.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 125 31/12/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.