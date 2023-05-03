Armagh councillor says local potholes are so bad ‘they have their own addresses’

An SDLP councillor in Co Armagh has joked that potholes in the area have their own address they have been there for so long, counting ‘60 different defects’ on one of his local roads.

Sharing images on social media of potholes of the Lislasly Road in the Grange parish, Thomas O’Hanlon wrote: “Yes you got it right, Roads Service have marked 60 different ‘defects’ on the Lislasly Road, Grange for repairs.

“Some of these potholes/defects are there so long the have now been given their own numbers or some might say they’ve been given their own address!

“Seriously… I kid you not, they have now been numbered.”

The pictures show the various road faults with yellow markings and numbers around them.

One person responded that their vehicle received a flat tyre at 2.30am after driving over one of the potholes, and said the road was so bad, it was as if ‘a bomb had hit’ it.

Another said: “Travel that road home and it's truly appalling. Is it going to take someone trying to avoid one of the potholes trying to prevent damage to their own motor and going into another vehicle for it to be resolved?”

The severity of potholes, particularly in rural areas, has been an ongoing issue in Northern Ireland for some time.

Last month, fellow local Armagh councillor Ian Wilson compared the number of potholes to the surface of the moon.

The DUP representative urged the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to get its “act together” at a meeting of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The Belfast Telegraph recently revealed that almost 6,000 claims have been filed in recent years against the DfI over road defects.

“There has been historical under-investment in the maintenance of the road network for many years resulting in the deterioration we are now experiencing,” DfI said.

“As a result of inadequate budgets, the department has had to reduce its routine maintenance activities to a ‘limited service’ which seeks to prioritise the delivery of essential services to manage the risk to public safety.

“Due to the lack of funding, only the highest priority defects across the road network, are currently being repaired, however regular inspections of the road network are continuing and defects which meet the intervention level will be taken forward for repair. The department is working hard to ensure that funding is targeted at areas of greatest need.”