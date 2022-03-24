Armagh couple scammed out of almost £80,000 in bank transfer scam

The victims were targeted by a callrer claiming to be part of a “fraud squad”.

An Armagh couple have been scammed out of almost £80,000 after being duped as part of a banking transfer scam.

The victims received a phone call from someone falsely claiming to be part of a “fraud squad” from the police in London.

One of the victims was told by the caller that his bank account had been hacked and when the victim noticed a fraudulent transaction on the account, he was told to make a separate account to transfer funds into.

According to the PSNI, both the victim and his wife did this and transferred £77,000 to the scammer who had called them.

The PSNI said they are investigating the incident which they described as a “distressing and traumatic” ordeal for the couple.

Police have urged the public to continue to be extremely vigilant about the threat of fraud, both online and offline.

The PSNI said the issue of fraud is a “constant focus”.

PSNI Inspector Mark Conway says: "Any amount of money lost to a scammer is a horrible experience. In this particular case, where such a significant amount of money has been taken, it is devastating.

“This couple have been conned out of their hard-earned cash - tens of thousands of pounds. We can only imagine how distressing and traumatic this ordeal is for them.”

“I want to appeal to people that, on no account, should anyone disclose their personal or financial details over the phone.

"Please, be on your guard. Scammers are relentless and are constantly finding ways and means to con people.

"Always err on the side of caution. It’s also really important if you have older members of family, talk with them and tell them legitimate providers will never seek their personal details, such as banking information, over the phone.

“This is a really important conversation to have. Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person.”

Anyone concerned they've been a victim of a scam can report the matter to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

The police can also be contacted on 101, or a report submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Information and advice is also available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni.