Armagh following in Derry’s footsteps with bid to become UK City of Culture

Record 20 places from all four nations of the Union in running for award

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has entered a bid to become the UK City of Culture.

It hopes to follow in the footsteps of Londonderry, which enjoyed the status in 2013.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said a record 20 places had expressed an interest in the 2022 award.

There is a bid from each UK nation, including Wolverhampton in England, Stirling in Scotland, Conwy County in Wales and, locally, the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

The 20 bidders will be reduced to an initial longlist in the coming weeks and then cut down further to a final shortlist early next year. The winner will be announced in May.

Those entries which are longlisted will be awarded grants of £40,000 for the first time to support the next stage of their applications.

Entrants have been tasked by the Government with proving that they can put culture at the heart of their plans to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. Credit: Aaron Chown

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “This record number of applications from all four corners of the country is testament to the huge success of City of Culture in generating investment, creating jobs and boosting local pride. This prestigious prize creates a fantastic opportunity for towns and cities to build back better from the pandemic and I wish all bidders the very best of luck.”

The successful area will take on the baton from Coventry, the current UK City of Culture.

The DCMS said Coventry was providing a “blueprint for how culture can be at the heart of social and economic recovery” as the country battles out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has received more than £15.5 million from the Government to directly support its year of programmes.

It has also attracted another £100 million so far in capital investment to support cultural projects such as the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry Cathedral and Belgrade Theatre, among others.

During its 12 months as City of Culture, Hull saw more than 5.3 million visits to more than 2,800 events, cultural activities, installations and exhibitions, while 75% of those who visited the Humber port city in 2017 said the award it changed their perception of the city for the better.

Nine out of 10 people in Hull thought that UK City of Culture had a positive impact on the city and 90% of residents took part in at least one cultural activity, according to department data.

Sir Phil Redmond, chairman of the City of Culture Expert Advisory Panel, said: “From Derry-Londonderry to Hull and Coventry, it has been a difficult and rewarding challenge to select the next UK City of Culture.

“The list of potential candidates for 2025 indicates that life in the immediate future is going to be even more challenging.

“The three previous title holders have demonstrated the transformative and catalytic effect culture can bring about, even within places that have been ultimately unsuccessful but have gone on to develop collaborative and sustainable partnerships.

“The list for 2025 also demonstrates the breadth of ambition, aspiration and innovation that exists from coast to coast and nation to nation across the UK .

“I am looking forward to that challenge of immersing myself once again in the UK’s rich seam of creativity.”