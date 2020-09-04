Armagh GAA teams rubbish film of 'pub brawl' after ladies' match

Two Co Armagh GAA clubs have denied that their members were involved in a mass brawl in a pub following a ladies' match at the weekend

Footage on social media appeared to show around 15 young people - men and women - involved in the scuffle.

The caption with the 26-second video alleged that St Patrick's Cullyhanna's ladies fought with female members of Ballyhegan Davitts.

It is not clear where or when the video was recorded.

The two senior sides were competing in the semi-final of the Co Armagh Ladies Intermediate Championship on Friday evening in Cullyhanna, with Ballyhegan winning 5-4 to 2-7.

Ballyhegan will now play Lissummon in the final of the competition next Sunday, September 13, in Keady.

The club, which is situated between Loughgall and Kilmore, said in a statement that it was aware of the footage "claiming to have a link to our club", adding that it did not involve any members of Ballyhegan.

"Last Friday night's championship match between Ballyhegan senior ladies and Cullyhanna was played in good spirits and there were no untoward incidents during or after the game," the club said.

Meanwhile, south Armagh's Cullyhanna also said it knew about the video "purporting to relate to club members".

It added that the footage was "entirely fictitious" and that the fight did not occur on GAA property.

"The erroneous manner in which this video has been portrayed is entirely fictitious and potentially very distressing to our members, as well as harmful to the reputation of our club," it said.

"We ask our members, supporters and the general public not to circulate this video in any way.

"We also call on those responsible for the significant hurt and distress caused by their untruthfulness to remove the social media posts in question immediately and for all associated social media messages to be deleted."

Armagh Ladies Gaelic Football Association declined to comment on the footage, while both clubs referred the Belfast Telegraph to their statements.

The PSNI said the incident had not been reported to it.