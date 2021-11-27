Armagh is named best city in the UK to bring up a family

Survey says it ticks all the boxes in terms of schools and low crime rate

King of the hill: The cathedral city of Armagh has plenty going for it, according to a new survey

Thinking of raising a family? Then the first thing you should do is move to Armagh.

That’s according to clothing retailer Gap, whose recent study has revealed that the Orchard County is the best place in the UK to bring up a family.

Each city here and in Great Britain was analysed by the number of primary schools, parks to play in, hospitals — and the average birth rate, so you know your little one will have lots of friends his or her age.

The study also looked at crime rates in the area. Armagh came top, ahead of Wells in Somerset, Bangor in Wales, Westminster and Chichester, west Sussex.

Alderman Glenn Barr, Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon City Borough Council, told the Belfast Telegraph that it was a superb accolade.

“It ties in brilliantly with Armagh’s bid to become the 2025 UK city of culture,” he said.

“It’s also great that part of the ABC council has been recognised as being the best place to raise a family in the whole of the UK because we obviously had to beat off some stiff competition to take the title.”

Mr Barr acknowledged that it was “a little surprising” to come out on top but said that anyone visiting the city couldn’t fail to be charmed by it.

“You never expect to find these places so close to home but it’s fantastic news,” he said.

“Hopefully the powers that be will keep us in mind when it comes to selecting the UK’s next city of culture.”

Last month, the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) officially released the names of those cities longlisted to compete for the coveted title of UK City of Culture 2025, with Armagh City and its surrounding borough making the list from a record 20 cities competing.

The prestigious UK City of Culture title is designated every four years, for a period of one year after a rigorous evaluation process by DCMS.

The successful place will benefit significantly from millions of pounds of investment in social, economic and culture-led regeneration initiatives and events that will be extensively promoted across the UK and internationally.

Winning the title will place the successful city in the spotlight for in-ward investment and tourism for decades to come.

The competition for the 2025 title was unprecedented with bids received from every nation in the UK, with the final eight longlisted locations of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon along with Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough, remaining in the race to secure the title.

Coventry is the current UK City of Culture 2021, while Derry/Londonderry secured the title in 2013.

A spokesperson for Gap baby department, which carried out the research, said Armagh was a clear winner.

“Armagh has the highest number of primary schools per capita, meaning that your children will get the valued education that they deserve,” they said

“The city also has the second-highest number of hospitals for its population size. Together, all factors give Armagh the top family city score of 100.

“If you’re looking to start a family and relocate, Armagh might just be the place to do it.”