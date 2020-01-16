Armagh man Eddie Kennedy remembered as 'salt-of-the-earth character' after road death

The scene of the fatal accident near Milford, Co Armagh

A Co Armagh man killed in a two-vehicle collision has been described as one of life’s “genuine salt-of-the-earth” individuals.

Edwin Kennedy - who was known as Eddie - died following the crash between a car and a lorry on the Monaghan Road on Wednesday morning.

The married man, who is aged in his early 60s, lived close to Armagh City and drove an oil lorry for a living. He was on his way to his place of work in his car when the collision took place around 7.15am.

The PSNI had previously issued a statement which said the road victim had been “fatally injured at the scene”.

Newry and Armagh MLA, William Irwin told the Belfast Telegraph he had known Mr Kennedy for around 25 years.

“He was always one of this world’s salt of the earth people. At one time he drove a lorry for Fane Valley and he lifted milk from my farm, and I got to know him from that,” he explained.

“We had known each other for around 25 years. His wife, Hilary is devastated. My thoughts at this very difficult time are with his wife and entire family.”

Describing Mr Kennedy as a “gentleman”, the DUP member said news of the Armagh man’s death had sent shockwaves through the community.

“It has shocked everyone. He drove a oil lorry and would have been very well known. Eddie was a very quiet, genuine person,” added Mr Irwin.

“He was a very conscientious and considered person. A lot of people in the farming community would have known him. It’s very, very sad.”

A death notice described Mr Kennedy as the “dearly loved husband of Hilary, and dear brother of Sylvia, Barbara and William”.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be released.

Meanwhile, a PSNI investigation into the collision is ongoing, with officers appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 187 15/01/20.