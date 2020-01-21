Armagh MOT centre closed due to faulty car lifts

Armagh's MOT centre has been closed after faults were discovered in some car lifts at the facility.

The BBC has reported that it has been temporarily closed for repairs.

Faults were discovered after a planned inspection of lifts in Northern Ireland's test centres.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed that other test centres remain open, but that a number of MOT tests are being rescheduled with affected customers being contacted to re-arrange their bookings.

As a precaution affected lifts are not being operated.

A DfI statement said that the Armagh test centre would reopen "over the coming days" and would "return to normal operating once all affected lifts have been repaired".

"The DVA apologises for any inconvenience to customers," the statement read.