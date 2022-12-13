Armagh nurse locked nursing home resident in his room after he assaulted her, inquiry hears

Ms Donaldson acknowledged that she had failed in her duty to safeguard the resident of the nursing home at the time

A nurse from south Armagh accused of professional misconduct over the false imprisonment of a resident who had assaulted her at a nursing home eight years ago had worked all night without a break and no relief staff.

Angela Poole Donaldson, a registered psychiatric nurse, appeared before a fitness-to-practise inquiry of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland yesterday.

Ms Donaldson (65) from Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, was accused of professional misconduct for the false imprisonment of a patient at Ard Mhacha nursing home in Desert Lane, Armagh on October 5, 2014, by locking him in his room for a period of time.

Counsel for the NMBI, Caoimhe Daly BL, said the alleged conduct amounted to a serious falling short of the standards expected among nurses and that it represented conduct which was “infamous and disgraceful”.

Ms Daly argued Ms Donaldson’s actions also constituted poor professional performance as she had failed to meet the standards of competence that could reasonably be expected of a registered nurse.

The inquiry heard the nurse received a caution from the PSNI in Newry courthouse in November 2017 as a result of a criminal prosecution in relation to the incident.

Ms Daly explained cautions were typically issued in cases of first-time, low-level offences.

PSNI constable Sharon Vennard told the hearing that the caution had expired after a period of two years while it had been removed from the nurse’s record last month after a period of five years.

Ms Donaldson was also suspended by her regulatory body, the UK Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for a six-month period and conditions were attached to her registration for a period of 12 months after the suspension was lifted.

The inquiry heard the conditions had been revoked in early 2020.

It also learnt that Ms Donaldson had previously complained about staffing levels at the nursing home and the resident’s behaviour.

In correspondence to the NMBI, Ms Donaldson said she had been feeling numb at the time of the incident because of an assault by the resident.

“I sincerely regret this terrible deed,” she remarked.

The nurse accepted she had breached the resident’s human rights by her actions.

“It must have been very frightening for the resident to be locked in his own room with no way of getting out,” she said.

“It was not appropriate or a best interest decision.”

The nurse admitted her insight had been blurred at the time of the incident.

“On reflection I see things in a different light,” said Ms Donaldson

She added: “I realise as a professional nurse I must work within the code of conduct and this involves being accountable and taking responsibility for my actions.”

Ms Donaldson acknowledged that she had failed in her duty to safeguard the resident of the nursing home at the time and her actions had brought the nursing profession into disrepute for which she was “ashamed”.

She told the NMBI she recognised she could have used less restrictive measures on the resident as well as acting in a more compassionate manner to him.

She offered an apology to the resident, his family and the staff at Ard Mhacha nursing home.

Ms Donaldson said she was open and honest in her dealings with the NMBI and vowed such an incident would never happen again as she had learnt from her mistake.

She also observed that nurses needed to be aware that an “unmet need” was a common feature for triggering aggression in patients with dementia.

The inquiry heard that extenuating circumstances at the time of the incident were that the nurse had worked all night without a break and no relief staff being available as well as being hit by the resident.

Other factors were that the resident had a history of violence “at the highest level” and was known to wander into the rooms of other residents.

Ms Donaldson claimed no behavioural support plan was in place at the nursing home despite multiple incidents.

The NMBI became aware of the incident as a result of correspondence from the Nursing and Midwifery Council as Ms Donaldson was also registered as a nurse in the Republic.

The inquiry heard that she had worked with Louth-Meath Mental Health Services since 2018.

SIPTU official Eamonn Cluskey, representing Ms Donaldson, said he believed everybody was happy that she had performed her duties competently while working in her current role.

He claimed she had suffered considerable stress as a result of an incident which had occurred over eight years ago.

The NMBI’s fitness-to-practise committee agreed to conclude the inquiry after Ms Donaldson gave an undertaking not to repeat such conduct in future.

The committee’s chairperson, Anne Marie Duffy, said an undertaking was a significant matter and any future breach of it would constitute misconduct.