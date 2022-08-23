Armagh Observatory and Planetarium to show immersive screening of upcoming Nasa moon mission

The Artemis rocket moves slowly to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre (Terry Renna/AP)

Northern Ireland’s main observatory in Armagh is set to live stream Nasa’s upcoming moon mission in ultra-high-definition and using a 360 degree feed in a unique event for local stargazers.

The ticketed event will also include a rocket launching workshop with experts and marks an interstellar jump from when the first Apollo missions were broadcast in black and white in the 1960s.

Nasa is aiming for an August 29 lift-off for the lunar test flight although no one will be inside the crew capsule atop the rocket, just three mannequins – test dummies swarming with sensors to measure radiation and vibration.

The capsule will fly around the moon in a distant orbit for a couple weeks, before heading back for a splashdown in the Pacific.

The entire flight should last six weeks and is the first stage in their Artemis programme.

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium said they will partner with global tech firm Cosm to live stream the immersive footage between 1.33pm and 3.33pm on Monday.

Nasa said they are aiming for a lunar-orbiting flight with astronauts in two years and a lunar landing by a human crew as early as 2025.

Professor Michael G Burton, director of Armagh Observatory and Planetarium said: “We are incredibly excited to be part of the international live stream of the Artemis I Mission launch.

“Space exploration is fascinating, and we hope that by screening this event, we will be able to inspire the next generation of astronauts and scientists to engage in STEM subjects.

“As the oldest operating planetarium in the UK and Ireland, Armagh Planetarium is a fitting venue for showcasing this ground breaking event. The first Apollo missions were televised in black and white, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to join us as we watch the Artemis mission in an immersive and experiential way.”

To purchase tickets for the Artemis Launch Day event, visit: https://armaghobservatoryplanetarium.ticketsolve.com