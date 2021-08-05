Armagh records driest July since 2000 as NI braces for thunderstorms 

A weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland

A weather station in Northern Ireland recorded its driest July in 21 years and the warmest for eight years.

Last month was also the sunniest for the past three years in Armagh, according to staff at Armagh Observatory.

It is also the 13th driest July on record and the driest since July 2000.

Total precipitation in July for Armagh was 25.55mm – just over an inch of rainfall.

The statistics come as Northern Ireland braced itself for thunderstorms causing disruption across parts of the country over the next few days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning on Thursday, which is place until Saturday.

The wettest single day was July 4, with 15.9 mm of precipitation, which according to the Observatory was associated with a “heavy shower around lunchtime that day”.

The second-wettest day was 27th of the month, with 5.2mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the mean temperature – the monthly average of the daily maximum and minimum temperatures - was nearly 17.9C. This was around 3.0 C warmer than the 225-year long-term average temperature at Armagh for July at 14.87 C.

It was also nearly 2.2C warmer than the past 30-year July average (15.72C).

The Observatory, which has been monitoring weather since 1795, said the last time Armagh experienced its warmest weather was in July 2013 (18.2C).

The five warmest Julys at Armagh are now 1989 and 2013 (both 18.2C), 1983 and 2006 (both 18.0 C) and 2021 (17.9 C).

"July 2021 was remarkable for an exceptionally long spell of hot weather

during the second half of the month,” said the Observatory.

"For each of ten days, from July 16 to 25, the maximum daily temperature reached or exceeded 26.0 C (78.8 F).

"The 21st briefly recorded a value (30.5 C), which at that point was the highest ever recorded at Armagh.

"This record was broken the following afternoon (the 22nd) by 31.3 C, equalling that reported from Castlederg, Co.Tyrone, the previous day.”

Armagh’s sunniest days were July 16 and 17, which both recorded 13.6 hours of strong sunshine, followed by the 21st, with 13.1 hours.

The Met Office Thursday warning is in place from 1pm to 10pm.

It has forecast slow-moving showers which could give up to 20mm of rain in an hour, with some places getting up to 50mm in a six to nine-hour period on Thursday.

This could lead to difficult driving conditions, flooding, and damage due to lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater,” said the Met Office.

Motorists have been urged to expect that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Friday and Saturday also warn of further slow-moving, heavy, and thundery downpours which could lead to disruption.

The warnings are in place from 4am to midnight on both days.