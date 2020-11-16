Armagh schoolgirl donates Communion money to food bank to help homeless charity

For many young people Holy Communion money is squandered on sweets and toys or unwillingly deposited into the Credit Union or a savings account.

But one eight-year-old has used part of her money to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate than her.

Emilie O'Donnell who lives in Forkhill, Co Armagh donated food items to the Larder Foodbank in Newry organised by the charity Newry Helping the Homeless.

The kind-hearted schoolgirl made her Communion last month in Dromintee Church and told her mum that she wanted to do something "good" with part of the money she was gifted with on the day.

Emilie O’Donnell in her Communion dress

Emilie's mum, Pauline McKay said her, and partner Hugh O'Donnell are "immensely proud" of their daughter's decision.

"Learning to be kind and helpful to the needs of others is so important for children," Pauline said.

One of five children, Pauline said she hopes Emilie's younger siblings will follow a similar path and be just as generous.

"All the family are immensely proud of Emilie, for any child to give up their own money or their own belongings to people less fortunate is amazing.

"All of us need help at some point in our lives and to learn that at a young age is very important."

Emilie explained that she wanted to donate food to the charity because her mum had been telling her about homelessness and people in need of food.

She had also discussed the idea with school friends Jack and Sarah, whose mum Stella Maguire oversees the Larder Foodbank.

Emilie decided that once she had enough funds, she would like to help out with buying items for the charity.

Following her communion day, she took a trip to the supermarket with a list of items required by the charity together with her Holy Communion money.

"We asked Stella about what things were needed and made a list before we went shopping," said Emilie.

"At the start, I thought about buying lots of sweets, so I picked some cookies and some cute little statues of Santa.

"We also picked crisps shaped like teddy bears, pasta, peas, cake bars and other things.

"When we got to the till, the man told me how much to pay him and it came to around €85.

"We then arranged to go to Stella's and drop off the items."

Emilie shared her thoughts on homelessness and her aspirations for other girls and boys still to make their Holy Communions this year and next.

"It makes me feel quite upset that people aren't able to have enough food and that homeless people don't have a warm bed to sleep in at night - especially when it's cold and raining outside, that makes me think about them a lot," she said.

"My mum told me that the shopping was 'money well spent' and I think that other children could do the same because we need everyone to help out."

Now Emilie is hoping that others will follow in her footsteps from the church to the supermarket aisles and spend some of their cash buying goods for local foodbanks and the homeless, especially with Christmas fast approaching.

Stella Maguire who oversees the Larder Foodbank said the charity was "amazed" by the young girl's generosity and thoughtfulness.

"Emilie has done such a thoughtful thing to help those less fortunate and on behalf of everyone at the Larder we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts," she said.