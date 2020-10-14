Armagh student Jeni Larmour to be laid to rest two weeks after tragic death in Newcastle

The funeral of a Co Armagh student who died suddenly in England earlier this month will take place this Saturday.

Jeni Larmour (18) from Newtownhamilton was found unconscious on October 3 at her halls of residence in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

A former deputy head girl at Armagh Royal School, she had only just moved to the city in August to study Architecture and urban planning at Newcastle University.

Northumbria Police confirmed in the following days that 10 arrests had been made in relation to the deaths of four young people, including three students.

This included an 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B drug.

A family notice said Miss Larmour was the much-loved daughter of Sandra and David, adored sister of Daniel, dearly loved granddaughter of Jennifer and the late Eric Foster as well as a dear niece and friend.

Due to coronavirus restrictions the house and funeral will remain private but friends wishing to pay their respects can do so, while maintaining social distancing, as the cortege leaves the family home on Saturday at 1.30pm.

The route will travel via the Armagh Road in Newtownhamilton to Ballynahone Cemetery, Armagh, for a private committal.

The family have requested privacy and for any donations, if desired, to be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Speaking following the arrests earlier this month, Chief Inspector Steve Wykes issued a warning to young people on the dangers of taking drugs for recreational use.

“The consequences could cost you your life,” he said.

“We will continue to work with both universities and will be increasing our patrols in the areas where these tragedies have occurred.”