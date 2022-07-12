Armagh’s oldest Orangeman (96) glad to be back on parade as Twelfth returns to city

George Lutton (97) who was the oldest man on parade today pictured with Max, Kyle and Wendy Davison at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Armagh City. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

George Lutton, aged 97, who was the oldest man on parade today pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Armagh City. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

The wind and clouds did little to dissuade the thousands of people who watched the Armagh City Twelfth parade make its way through the city.

It was the largest of all the parades held across Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Armagh District LOL No. 5 hosted this year’s demonstration, having missed out in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and played host to brethren from Richhill, Killylea, Lurgan, Newtownhamilton and Portadown as well as Markethill, Bessbrook, Keady, Tandragee and Loughgall.

The 11 district lodges paraded through Armagh’s bustling city centre, with 150 private lodges and almost 5,000 marchers taking part, finishing in the demonstration field at Hamiltonsbawn Road.

Enjoying the return to a full-scale parade, after two years of restricted marches due to Covid precautions, was Orangeman and Antrim native Alan Hutton (59).

He said: “I live out at Hamiltonsbawn and, if you had seen the crowds park at the field, they were parked from Sunday night. I’ve never seen the crowds gathered so early in that area.

“I was speaking to a few spectators, they were all looking forward to it, because there are new houses in Hamiltonsbawn, and people have a good vantage point and all their families and friends. I’m hoping the weather will hold out. The breeze is nice for marching, but it was raining last night.”

Dame Arlene Foster and Charlie Lawson, bringing viewers the Twelfth from Armagh live on GB News.

Tuesday 12th July 2022 Ava Rose and Jack McMullan pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Armagh City Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Tuesday 12th July 2022 Synotts True Blues pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Armagh City Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Tuesday 12th July 2022 Charlie Lawson pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Armagh City Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Tuesday 12th July 2022 Charlie Lawson pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Armagh City Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Also watching on was 88-year-old George Hamilton, who has been part of the Orange Order for 70 years.

“I missed the parades over the last few years but I was with them in thought,” he joked.

“The wife was in town last night, and there were cars parked everywhere. She said she had never seen the like of it. Along the street and sitting along the road, there is definitely a crowd.”

As the bands made their way through the busy street, the variety of sounds becomes apparent - from pipes, accordions and flutes to thunderous lambeg rums. Apart from the occasional smile and wave to a friend from a musician, or the odd cartwheel or dropped baton from a junior lodge member, they were all business.

“My day’s going very well,” said 96-year-old Orangeman George Lutton, who is Armagh District’s oldest member.

“I joined in 1941, and I’m glad to be back to parading again, absolutely.”

Armagh’s main street was filled with people enjoying the celebrations. Teenagers perched on shop window sills and along curbs, while others filled public benches and deck chairs, singing, cheering and waving Union Jack flags to the ever-changing music. Later in the day, the wind picked up speed, threatening to carry off some of the younger and skinnier flag bearers like kites.

Londonderry native Vicky Laird had travelled the extra distance for the Armagh District parade, and praised their “lovely variation of bands”.

“You can see a lot more silver and pipes. We don’t get as much of that down our way,” she explained.

Her husband Rodney admitted to missing the proper Twelfth festivities over the last few years.

He said: “I think we’re all glad to get back to proper parades, I think that’s why there’s such a big crowd; people are itching to get back out again. Last year was very much a low key affair.”

Scotsman Kerry Gardner is a former member of the Pride of the Village Thornybank marching band in Scotland, and usually makes a one-day journey to Belfast to watch the Twelfth.

He said: “This is the first time I’ve been in Armagh parade, for 36 years I went to Belfast.

“It’s a wee bit quieter – a lot quieter – in terms of spectators. I’m from Glasgow, and I came over because of the band. They’re only a wee band and they are walking with Portadown.”

In the small, quiet windows between processions, locals bantered and shared jokes. Kids broke into games of chase, laughing and shouting among the traditional and bunting adorning the streets. A small carpark located outside Armagh’s former women’s prison was packed with onlookers. Car boots were used as makeshift picnic tables, with coolers full of sandwiches and even the odd glass of beer or wine.

Despite the volume, one-year-old Adeline Anderson is somehow sleepy during her first ever Twelfth parade. Her mum explains how happy she is “to see everybody get back about and the community back together”

“It’s great to get back to normality and to loosen up and get to see everyone again,” she said.

“I know Adeline is only one yesterday, but a lot of kids, because they were stuck inside and isolated for such a long time, they’re not getting out socialising. They’re not getting to see as many people whereas, with days like this, they’re able to come together. It’s more like a family day out than anything.“