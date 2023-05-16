Armed Forces Day schedule promises great day for all the family

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with military personnel

A 21-gun salute for the King and a parachute display will be among the highlights at Armed Forces Day.

With a month to go, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is encouraging people to come for an action-packed day.

Taking place at Sandy Bay Playing Fields in Larne from 10am on Saturday, June 17, festivities will begin with a parade and a Drumhead service, concluding in the evening with a Beating Retreat finale.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Noel Williams, is a former wing commander in the RAF, which is bringing over its display team featuring a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire and Hurricane.

“Armed Forces Day brings an important opportunity to recognise the honourable service of the Armed Forces, past and present,” he said.

Information about Armed Forces Day, with a travel plan for the event, can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/AFD