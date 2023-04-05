Armed Forces Day: Thousands expected at Larne celebration

Launching the event recently was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams with military personnel.

Larne is set to host this year’s Armed Forces Day celebrations with thousands set to attend.

The free military and musical spectacular will take place on Saturday, June 17, at Sandy Bay Playing Fields.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is hosting the celebration of service personnel both past and present, with visitors from across Northern Ireland and beyond expected to enjoy the entertainment on offer.

The fun-filled day will begin with a parade of 600 personnel to the venue and a drumhead service.

Visitors will see first-hand the magnificent equipment used by the armed forces thanks to the interactive and static military displays showcased on the day.

There will also be a Spitfire and Hurricane World War II fighter and parachute display by the Silver Stars Royal Logistics Corps, and much more.

Mayor of MEA Council Noel Williams, said: "We are planning a fantastic, fun-filled day out for all ages to show our appreciation and we look forward to welcoming visitors from all over to Larne.”

For more information, visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/AFD