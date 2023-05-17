Armed gang of ‘amateur terrorists’ forced man to drive ‘bomb’ to police station

Security alert on the Derry Road area of Omagh (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

A cowardly team of “amateur terrorists” targeted a man as he visited a grave and forced him to drive a ‘bomb’ to a police station.

The incident happened at St Mary’s Catholic Church on the outskirts of Omagh last Saturday night.

The man had been visiting a grave when he was approached by three masked and armed men who ordered him to drive what they said was a bomb to Omagh PSNI Station.

The Sunday World has revealed the ‘operation’ was carried out by a team of what sources have described as “amateur terrorists” with once source describing the security alert as “almost comical, if it wasn’t so serious”.

One of the suspects involved was also involved in a dissident stunt at a graveyard in Carrickmore four years ago when shots were fired over a headstone to mark the Easter Rising.

No republican group has claimed the graveyard fake bomb incident with local sources saying those behind it may have been acting alone.

“This man was visiting a grave when two men appeared from behind a maintenance shed in the graveyard,” said a source..

“These guys are well known wannabe republican terrorists. Everyone knows who they are and people reckon they were just feeling left out because the police never arrested them for DCI John Caldwell.”

DCI Caldwell was shot several times as he finished coaching a kids soccer team in Omagh on February 22.

More than a dozen people were arrested as part of the investigation into the attack which was claimed by the New IRA.

Sources say last week’s graveyard ‘bombers’ are desperate to be known as ‘top dissidents’.

“They hate the police and regularly complain about being harassed but they are amateur terrorists in truth,” said the source.

“They want to be made famous for being dissidents but if these are the people leading the dissident fight then they’ve no hope because these guys are clowns.”

A suspicious object was placed in the silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf and the driver was told to take the vehicle to Omagh PSNI station where it was abandoned.

As it turned out there was no bomb but a major security operation was launched which saw homes evacuated, mass cancelled and the adjoining graveyard searched for several hours.

Police described the object as an elaborate hoax.

A source told the Sunday World when the man arrived at the police station they refused to let him in through the barrier despite him telling them there was a potential bomb in the vehicle.

“The security at the gate didn’t know what to do and the man didn’t want to just leave it on the street where it could potentially gone off and killed passing members of the public.

“He had to threaten to abandon it and explain to them why that could be bad – he was effectively joining the dots for them and doing their thinking for them – and when they thought about it they eventually let him in through the barrier.

“You have to say the man was really brave for standing up to the men and for dealing with the police the way he did because he had no idea if there was a real bomb in the car or not.”

Meanwhile, the Sunday World has revealed one of the suspects lifted for the attack has criminal convictions, including one for taking part in an illegal dissident republican parade.

He also took part in a protest outside a police station where he shouted shocking abuse about police officers who had been maimed and murdered in republican terror attacks in the last 20 years.

And he is suspected of being involved in a shooting stunt to mark the 1916 Easter Rising back in 2019.

A man, wearing combat gear and a balaclava, was filmed firing a number of shots over a grave in Carrickmore, Co Tyrone on Easter Saturday.

Footage showed the man using what appears to be a handgun to fire the volley over the grave of IRA member Frank Ward, who was killed after a gun battle with B-Specials in April 1922.

Last week’s hoax graveyard bomb caused widespread disruption for the local community.

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit issued a renewed appeal for information on last week’s hoax bomb alert.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: “Police received a report of a hijacking in which three masked men held the driver of a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf at gunpoint. This was at around 10pm on Saturday 6 May, and was on the Fireagh Road, just off the Dromore Road.

“The men placed a suspicious object in the car, and forced the driver to drive to the Derry Road and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

“Two men arrested the next day were released following questioning. And the object, after forensic examination, has been declared an elaborate hoax.”

Detective Inspector Wilson continued: “As you can imagine, this has been a totally harrowing ordeal for the driver, and indeed distressing for those who had to be evacuated from their homes.

“Our investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to please come forward.”

Contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/2023, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1.

This article was amended on 17/05/2023.