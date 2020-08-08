Armed man wearing Halloween mask robs cash transit van in Co Tyrone

A man with a suspected firearm and wearing a Halloween mask stole money from the security guard of a cash transit van in Co Tyrone on Saturday.

The incident happened just after 1pm at Tattymoyle Road in Fintona.

Police said a man wearing a Halloween type mask and armed with a suspected firearm threatened a security operative as he approached an ATM machine and made off with a cash box.

The man got into the passenger seat of a waiting black coloured VW Golf car, with partial registration DV08, and made off from the scene.

The car was located on fire nearby at Barr Road a short time later.

Police said the security operative was left deeply shocked following the incident but was not physically injured.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with our investigation, is asked to call detectives in Omagh on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 940 08/08/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/," he said.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”