Armed officers scrambled after reports of man with ‘gun’ in Belfast hotel

CTSFO attend a report of a male with a gun in the Clayton Hotel in Belfast on May 7th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms Officers were scrambled to a Belfast hotel following reports of a man with a gun.

The incident happened at the Clayton Hotel on Ormeau Avenue shortly after 6pm.

Staff evacuated the hotel and informed police of the incident.

Police dog units and CTSFO officers swooped on the hotel moments after the incident began.

A topless man in handcuffs was taken from the hotel by officers as crowds from nearby bars watched on

A large cordon remains in place at the hotel.

Police have been contacted for comment.