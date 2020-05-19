Armed officers taser man wielding machete during stand-off in Belfast's Ardoyne

The man was seen holding a machete as police officers arrived on the scene.

A man was tasered by armed police officers during a confrontation outside a block of flats in north Belfast.

Officers descended upon a residential building on Flax Street in the Ardoyne area of the city after residents reported a man brandishing a large machete just after 11.55pm on Monday, May 18.

They engaged with the man, who refused to comply when told to drop the weapon and drew their personal protection weapons.

They continued to engage with him until specialist armed support officers arrived.

The man continued to refuse to put the machete down and was subsequently tasered and arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. He is now currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said: “During a follow-up search of a residential property in the building, a number of items have been seized and taken away for examination.

“As is normal procedure, the Police Ombudsman’s Office has been informed of the incident.

“While I am aware that footage of the incident is being shared on social media, I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident who has yet to come forward to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1937 of 18 May 2020, or alternatively, they can provide information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”