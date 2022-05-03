Armed robber ‘climbs inside’ vehicle as man injured in ‘terrifying’ Co Antrim ordeal

A man and woman were attacked in their car outside retail premises by an armed robber who made off with cash.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the incident in Ahoghill in the early hours of Sunday, May 1.

It was reported that around 2.30am a man, aged in his 20s, and woman, aged in her late teens, pulled up in a vehicle outside retail premises in the Galgorm Road area.

An unknown man, armed with a knife, opened the passenger side door and shouted at the two victims to give him money.

When the driver attempted to drive away, the suspect hung on to the car, before climbing inside, on top of the female passenger.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “There was an altercation inside the vehicle and the male injured party sustained a knife wound to his hand which required hospital treatment.

“The suspect then fled the scene on foot with a small sum of cash.

"He was described as being around six feet tall and was wearing a black tracksuit top with a full zip and hood, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black baseball cap with a logo on it.

"He was also wearing a black and camouflage face mask.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for both of the victims and our enquiries are ongoing.”

The PSNI has asked anyone who may have any information, including dash cam or other footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1145 2/5/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/