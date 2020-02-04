Armed robbery at Sainsbury's petrol station in Belfast

The incident happened at a Sainsbury's in west Belfast. Pic Google.

Staff at a Sainsbury's petrol station were held at gunpoint in a Belfast robbery.

A man armed with a suspected firearm entered the Falls Road filling station shortly before 10.30pm on Monday.

He told staff to put money and cigarettes into a bag before making off on foot in the direction of the cemetery.

The man was described as being around 6’ tall, aged in his 20s with a local accent. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and white trainers. There were no reports of any injuries.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “We are supporting the police with their enquiries.”

Police can be contacted on 101 or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.