Armed robbery at Sainsbury's petrol station in Belfast
Staff at a Sainsbury's petrol station were held at gunpoint in a Belfast robbery.
A man armed with a suspected firearm entered the Falls Road filling station shortly before 10.30pm on Monday.
He told staff to put money and cigarettes into a bag before making off on foot in the direction of the cemetery.
The man was described as being around 6’ tall, aged in his 20s with a local accent. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and white trainers. There were no reports of any injuries.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “We are supporting the police with their enquiries.”
Police can be contacted on 101 or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.