Armistice Day: Two-minute silence held in Northern Ireland to remember war dead

Northern Ireland has marked Armistice Day with a two-minute silence observed on the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Sinn Fein Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black attended the ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall on Friday morning.

The act is observed on the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, commemorating the signing of the Armistice which brought an end to WWI and remembers all those who gave their lives in service to their country since 1914.

It is organised by the Royal British Legion which led the official observance in Belfast.

A bugler during Thursday's Armistice Day observance at the Garden of Remembrance, Belfast City Hall (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press).

Royal British Legion president Philip Morrison presided at the short commemoration.

“Thank you for coming here this morning to support the Royal British Legion’s call for a two-minute silence,” he told those gathered in the grounds of City Hall.

“On this the anniversary of the guns falling silent in the First World War, we reflect on the cost of that conflict and indeed the human cost of all conflict.”

Mr Morrison then read the Binyon poetry before a bugler player the last post. The crowd then stood for the two-minute silence.

Mayor Black described the event as a “dignified and beautiful ceremony”.

“It was a time to reflect on the tragedies of war and I was honoured to be there, and it did feel like a fitting ceremony,” she said.

Ms Black’s presence at the event was in keeping with recent Sinn Fein mayors of Belfast.

The party has participated in the Armistice ceremony, and laid laurel wreaths on July’s anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, but has declined to participate in the main Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph. Ms Black will also not be attending the Cenotaph event on Sunday.

Members of the public observe the crosses with poppies remembering the war dead at the Garden of Remembrance, Belfast City Hall (Pacemaker Press).

Armistice Day services have taken place right across the UK to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services were also held in London, Edinburgh and Portsmouth.