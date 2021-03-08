Armoy goes down different road by embracing American football

New ball game: Members of Causeway Giants American Football Club at their new Lime Park home

It is a place more used to the roar of motorbikes, but now American football has touched down in Armoy.

The Causeway Giants American Football team, founded in 2018, will be taking up residence in the north Antrim village.

They are locating to the Lime Park playing fields in Armoy, after Causeway Coast and Glens Council granted them a six-month licence.

The club had been using Coleraine Football Club's training pitch at the Showgrounds on the Ballycastle Road.

However, Lime Park will provide them with a base of their own for their 35-plus members who play in the American Football Ireland (AFI) All Ireland League.

Armoy, of course, is more widely known for its famous road races and the area has provided some of the world's top riders.

The 'Armoy Armada' of legendary local road racers, which was established in 1977, consisted of Mervyn Robinson, Frank Kennedy and brothers Joey and Jim Dunlop.

But the arrival of American football in the village has got people talking, as it prepares to add quarterbacks to Kawasakis and pigskin to leathers.

Daryl Archer, former coach and general manager of the club said: "We were delighted to get the six-month agreement at Lime Park.

"We see this as a long term commitment to the Armoy community and working with the Armoy Community Association we hope to be instrumental in the revitalisation of the whole Lime Park area.

"Our club ethos has always been determined to enhance the communities we operate in, whether it be charity events, community ventures or health outreach programs.

"Causeway Coast & Glens Council have committed to a community consultation regarding Lime Park and we, as a club, look forward to working with the local community to show how much a location like this is needed within the local area for all ages.

"With the Armoy community behind us we can hopefully get the opportunity to make the site a vibrant hub for the whole Armoy area."

Armoy Community Association welcomed the American football club to Lime Park adding: "Work to make the place welcoming, safe and accessible has started.

"The Giants and Armoy Community Association will work together to deliver really positive change.

"Our priority now is to tidy the place up. Only activities which are Covid compliant are permitted.

"So an historic day in an historic place - American football has arrived and is welcome to Armoy."

In October 2020, members of the Council's Leisure and Development committee were notified that the previous occupiers of the Lime Park facility, Armoy Rugby Club, had vacated the site after it ceased to operate.

According to AFI, there are 10 American football teams in Northern Ireland, based across four counties.

These include the Craigavon Cowboys, Ulster Elks and Donegal/Derry Vipers.

A further 21 are located in the Irish Republic.

They teams play across three leagues ­- Premier, Division One and Division Two.

Eight senior ­teams - two from Northern Ireland ­- play in the Premier Division, which will culminate in the Shamrock Bowl in August.