Army and jails helped keep up NI blood stocks during the Troubles, inquiry told

Dr William Morris McClelland was giving evidence to the Infected Blood Inquiry, established to examine the circumstances in which men, women and children treated by the NHS were given infected blood and blood products

Bombings, civil strife and fear during the Troubles contributed to challenges in ensuring there were adequate life-saving blood supplies in Northern Ireland, it has emerged.

The former head of the Blood Transfusion Service in Northern Ireland has also said the system relied upon soldiers and prisoners as donors to ensure there were adequate blood stocks in the 1980s.

About 5,000 people, including 99 from Northern Ireland, were infected.

Dr McClelland was director of the Blood Transfusion Service in Northern Ireland between 1994 and 2009, before he became the chief executive and medical director of the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service Agency.

Speaking as the public hearings of the UK-wide inquiry examined practices in Northern Ireland during the 1970s and 1980s, Dr McClelland said the “security situation” impacted on the service’s ability to hold donor sessions.

He told the inquiry that the organisation’s headquarters in Belfast’s Durham Street “turned out to be not a very suitable location”.

He explained: “It was rather close to areas of civil strife and it was directly affected, certainly during the ‘70s and into the ‘80s and beyond by bombings.

“There were times when the centre actually had to be evacuated during such episodes.”

He also said some would-be donors across Northern Ireland were reticent to attend sessions depending on the location: “There could have been fears among donors about, in mixed communities, crossing to a particular venue.”

“Major trauma episodes like bombings” resulted in “a very sudden increase in the demand for blood at short notice,” he also said.

He was also asked about “potentially high-risk donors”, including inmates of prisons or young offender institutions.

He said he didn’t “seriously consider” ending the practice of “prison collection” before 1983 because when he joined the service, “I almost got the impression that it was seen as a positive thing”.

However, he said he “began to get information that the higher incidence of hepatitis B was a cause for concern” and the “onset of AIDS” was also a factor in stopping accepting donations from prisoners.

He also said “it was our experience that there was a higher incidence of hepatitis B among army donors” but “they were a valuable source of donors at a time when we were struggling at times to maintain the blood supplies”.