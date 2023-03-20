Around 20,000 NI households must redeem £600 energy vouchers by March 31

Around 20,000 households in Northern Ireland have not yet redeemed their £600 energy vouchers and must do so before the vouchers expire at the end of this month.

The Post Office has urged the 4% of homes here to redeem their vouchers by March 31.

Approximately 500,000 vouchers have been rolled out as part of the cost of living scheme and were issued on behalf of the UK Government to all households in NI where energy bills are not paid via direct debit.

The voucher is made up of UK Government support through the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme payment and an additional £200 Alternative Fuel Payment.

Read more NI farmers struggling to claim £600 energy support payments

The initial roll-out of vouchers ran from January 16 to February 7 with the last tranche landing on doormats by Saturday February 11.

Vouchers issued during this period which have not been redeemed are at risk of expiring within the next fortnight.

Any customers who have had a voucher reissued will have longer to redeem, as these vouchers last for three months from their new issue date, the Post Office confirmed.

The voucher redemption scheme has also seen a surge in the number of cash deposits over the counter at Post Office’s 500 branches across Northern Ireland.

Between January 16 and March 12, customers deposited £347m worth of cash into their personal bank account at the Post Office.

The organisation says this is a 104% increase of £177m on the equivalent period last year during approximately the same time period, when £170m was deposited over the counter.

Andrew Goddard, Head of Payments for the Post Office, said: “The Northern Ireland rollout has reminded people just how important post offices are to local communities. None of this would have been possible without our postmasters who have been working hard to help people redeem their vouchers quickly.

"The success of the rollout also highlights why Post Office is uniquely placed to handle projects in the bill payment and cash disbursal space.

"Our enviable infrastructure and the resources we have had to hand have enabled half a million households to claim a much needed £600 to help deal with record energy costs in a short period of time. We’re urging anyone who has not yet redeemed their voucher to do so before the expiry date.”

The Post Office is also urging anyone who has not yet redeemed their voucher to ensure they bring the correct forms of identification with them and the voucher when visiting their local branch.

Of the 500 post offices in Northern Ireland, the vast majority are open on Saturdays and around 150 are open on Sundays.

Further information can be found at postoffice.co.uk/costofliving. People can find their nearest Post Office by putting their postcode into postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder.