Around 80 suspected cannabis plants seized in Co Down

The discovery was made in Annalong on Sunday

Police discovered between 70 and 80 suspected cannabis plants in Co Down on Sunday afternoon.

Officers conducted a search of a property in the Shore Road area of Annalong during a proactive policing operation when they discovered the plants and cultivation apparatus.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1073 of 11/04/21.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”