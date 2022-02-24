Around six men invade Warrenpoint home as occupants ordered to wait in living room

Police are appealing for information after approximately six men burgled a property in Warrenpoint and ordered all four residents to wait in the living room.

It was reported to the PSNI on Wednesday that the men entered a bungalow in the Ganna Way area sometime between 5pm and 8pm.

A man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and two males aged in their 30s were then taken to the living room by a man, as the other men searched the property.

There were no reports of any injuries and the men, who made off on foot towards the Knocknagreana area, are not believed to have taken anything during the incident.

The men, who spoke with local accents, were dressed in dark clothing, wearing baseball style caps and gloves during the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1914 31/01/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org”