Arrangements outlined for apology to Northern Ireland victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse

A public apology to the victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse is to be streamed live across Northern Ireland on Friday.

Last month it was announced the joint apology will be offered by members of each of the five Executive parties on behalf of the government.

Separate apologies will also be issued by each of the institutions identified in the Hart Report, including: De La Salle Order, Sisters of Nazareth, Good Shepherd Sisters, Sisters of St. Louis, Barnardo’s and Irish Church Missions.

The apology is set to take place in the Assembly chamber 12.30pm, with officials working to ensure as many victims and survivors as possible can attend Stormont in person.

For those who can’t attend, the apology will also be streamed live online across the Assembly platforms on YouTube, Facebook and the Assembly’s own website.

There will also be a live stream of the apology shown by the WAVE Trauma Centre at a variety of regional centres in Belfast, Armagh, Omagh, Ballymoney and Derry.

Support through the Victims and Survivors Service (VSS) will be available at Stormont on the day of the apology.

On Wednesday Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said “it is only right” that victims of historical institutional abuse will receive a formal apology in Stormont.

Mr Lewis was speaking during a sessions of questions on Northern Ireland in the House of Commons.

“This is another key recommendation of the Hart Report and it is to be welcomed,” he added.

“For too many years the voices of victims and their appeals for help went unheard. On March 11 they will receive a full and unconditional apology that is so deserved for them.”

Former first minister Paul Givan and then deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill announced in January the apology would be given in Parliament Buildings in Stormont on behalf of the powersharing executive.

However, since then the DUP has resigned the first minister role, in protest at the workings of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, initially leading to doubt over whether the apology would go ahead.