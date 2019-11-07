Arrest after anti-terror cops investigating illegal lottery raid Derry Saoradh offices

Junior McDaid House near the Bogside area of Derry where political party Saoradh have their headquarters. (Aoife Moore/ PA Wire)

Officers from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the illegal use of a lottery have raided the headquarters of Saoradh in Londonderry

Saoradh confirmed on its Facebook page that Junior McDaid House and the homes of three Saoradh activists were being raided by police, adding that "two activists" had been detained.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin said: "This morning we searched five properties in the city in connection with an ongoing investigation into the illegal use of a lottery in the Londonderry area and seized a sum of money and other items in connection with lottery activity.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested this morning and has subsequently been released on bail pending further questioning. The investigation is continuing."