Arrest after arson attack on north Belfast home

Police at the scene of an arson attack in the Herbert Street area of north Belfast on September 1st 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been arrested after an arson attack on a north Belfast home.

Fire broke out in the Herbert Street area at around 7.30am on Sunday.

The property was not occupied at the time.

Windows in the property were smashed and a car parked outside destroyed by fire.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Police attended along with the Fire Service, who have ruled the blaze to be deliberate and so we are treating it as arson.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and currently remains in police custody.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 565 of 01/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."