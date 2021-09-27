Arrest after Belfast Andersonstown Road serious crash

The scene of the road traffic collision in west Belfast. Pic: Kevin Scott.

Ralph Hewitt

A man has been arrested after a serious crash in west Belfast.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the Andersonstown Road at around 8.30pm.

Firefighters cut one of those involved from the vehicle.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.

