Arrest after Belfast Andersonstown Road serious crash
Ralph Hewitt
A man has been arrested after a serious crash in west Belfast.
The three-vehicle crash happened on the Andersonstown Road at around 8.30pm.
Firefighters cut one of those involved from the vehicle.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.
