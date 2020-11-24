Arrest after Belfast McDonald's attack video spreads on social media

A man was arrested following an incident outside McDonald's in Belfast city centre.

Police said an altercation was reported to have taken place at around 5.50pm on Monday after a security staff member asked a customer to leave the premises.

Social media of the incident has been circulated online. It shows two people tussling at the Castle Place entrance to the fast food outlet before one lifts the other and throws him to the ground.

He then goes limp before the other moves him out of the doorway as onlookers voice their concern.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested following the incident, then subsequently released on bail. He remains in hospital receiving treatment for a head injury.

Police asked anyone with information to 101 quoting reference number 1460 23/11/20. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.