Arrest after claim man filming children at Northern Ireland leisure centre

A man has been arrested after allegedly filming children in the changing rooms of a Northern Ireland leisure centre.

The Newry Reporter said staff alerted police to the incident at Newry Leisure Centre on Sunday.

PSNI Inspector Frances McCullough said: "Police attended and a 24-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of taking, permitting to be taken, or making an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child and voyeurism.

"He was released on police bail pending further inquiries."

A spokesperson for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said a number of safeguarding measures are in place to prevent such incidents from happening.

"As part of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council's commitment to put all children and adults who may be at risk at the centre of what it does and protect them from harm, the council has a safeguarding policy, which includes open and accessible reporting procedures for any member of staff who has safeguarding concerns," they said.

"The council is also a member of the Leisurewatch Scheme, which includes a protocol with the PSNI for responding to potentially risky sexual behaviour by visitors to council facilities and assists members of staff to recognise and address such concerns on its premises."

The spokesperson added that there are leaflets and signage on display throughout council leisure centres informing visitors of these policies and providing advice on what should be done if they see anyone acting suspiciously.