Arrest after disturbance at Belfast shop

The incident happened on the Springfield Road. Pic Google

A man has been arrested after a disturbance at a shop in Belfast.

It happened the Saveways shop on the Springfield Road in the west of the city at around 11.45am on Tuesday.

Footage of the incident has been shared on social media.

It shows a topless man in a scuffle with four others. One attempts to hold him back. The man then can be seen lifting a pole before swinging it into the open doorway of the shop.

The shutter of the shop is then brought down and the man walks away.

A number of people can be seen standing in the queue to get into the shop.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and assault on police. The man is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The shop has been approached for comment.