Arrest after Glider inspector head-butted at Belfast stop

A man has been arrested after a Glider inspector was head-butted at a stop in Belfast on Saturday night.

The Translink worker was assaulted by a male passenger at the Colin Connect Hub on the Stewartstown Road causing facial injuries. The assailant then fled on foot.

A 26-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault and assault on police. He remained in police custody on Sunday afternoon.

In an unrelated incident a short time earlier, the driver of another Glider was subjected to sectarian abuse by the driver of a white Seat Ibiza while stopped outside the Royal Victoria Hospital.

PSNI Chief Inspector Mark Roberts said: “Attacks, whether physical or verbal, on staff providing any kind of service to the public are completely unacceptable.

"People should have the right to expect that they can perform their roles as essential workers without fear of attack. We work closely with Translink and will fully investigate when assaults on staff are reported. We are also asking for the support of the local community in showing zero tolerance to abuse of transport staff.

"If anyone wishes to report a crime that occurs on any method of public transport, or any offence against Glider staff or passengers, please contact police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."