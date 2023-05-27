Arrest after man beaten around the head in Derry assault

A man was beaten around the head in an early-morning assault in Londonderry.

It happened in the Foyle Street area of the city on Saturday morning,

One man has been arrested, police said.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly before 2.05am, officers responded to a report of a man being repeatedly struck around the head.

“A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened, or anyone who may have any dash cam footage, or other information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 186 of 27/05/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.