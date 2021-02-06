Arrest after man dies in west Belfast hit-and-run

A 23-year-old man has been arrested.

A 42-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in west Belfast on Friday night.

He has been named as Richard Gerard Boyle from Dunmurry.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the collision.

It happened on the Stewartstown Road just before 10:20pm. It was reported that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service responded and the man was taken to hospital where he died.

The Belfast Telegraph understands Mr Boyle's dog was also killed in the incident.

Police are making an appeal for information about a car that may have been involved in the collision, "possibly a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf".

A car matching that description was found burning a short time later in the Turf Lodge area with its number plates missing.

Residents reported to police that two men ran from the car after setting it alight.

Police recover a burnt car in the Turf Lodge area that was involved in a hit and run on the Stewartstown Road, west Belfast on February 5th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A local resident told the Belfast Telegraph: "I just heard crackling out the back of the house. When I looked out, I saw the flames coming from the car, it set part of our fence on fire."

Forensic officers cordoned off the scene as they carried out their investigations.

Police Inspector Phillip McCullagh is appealing to anyone who was on the Stewartstown Road between 9.30pm and 10.20pm and witnessed the collision, or drivers who may have captured it on their dash cam, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1997 of 05/02/21.

The Stewartstown Road was closed for a time as police dealt with the collision, but it has since reopened.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn extended her condolences: “This is heart-breaking news for the man’s family, friends, loved ones and the wider community.

“I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the man and offer them my full support.

“It is deeply concerning that the collision is being treated as a suspected hit and run.

“I would ask the driver to do the right thing and hand themselves in to the police."