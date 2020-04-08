Arrest after man 'goes surfing' on Belfast Metro bus

The incident happened on a bus in the west of the city. [Stock picture]

Translink slammed as "reckless" a man who climbed onto of the roof of one of its bus services in Belfast.

It happened in the Andersonstown Road area on Tuesday night.

A man was seen climbing up the side of a 10a Falls Road double-decker bus as it sat on the road.

Police were called to the scene.

Public transport operator Translink said the man climbed onto the roof of the Belfast after damaging a wing mirror.

“This is extremely reckless behaviour, which we condemn in the strongest possible terms," a spokeswoman said.

“These are very challenging times, our staff are working extremely hard to ensure we continue to deliver vital public transport services for key workers and those needing access to key services such as healthcare and food supplies”.

Police said a patrol came across the incident and during an arrest the male became aggressive, headbutting one of the officers.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, assault on police and criminal damage. He remains in custody at present.

Translink is offering health workers free transport and has scaled down services amid the coronavirus outbreak. It has also put in place social distancing measures on services.