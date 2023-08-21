Arrest after man in boxers wielding knife spotted in Co Tyrone field
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after reports of a man in a field wearing only boxer shorts and holding a knife in Co Tyrone.
The man was arrested by detectives investigating a recent domestic-related report in the Killeen area.
He was apprehended on Sunday evening in the small townland near Coalisland, after the Mid Ulster unit of the PSNI put out a public notice to say officers were searching for a male wearing only boxer shorts.
A man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.