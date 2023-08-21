Arrest after man in boxers wielding knife spotted in Co Tyrone field

The PSNI logo outside their Headquarters in east Belfast on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Picture by Peter Morrison

Niamh Campbell

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after reports of a man in a field wearing only boxer shorts and holding a knife in Co Tyrone.

The man was arrested by detectives investigating a recent domestic-related report in the Killeen area.

He was apprehended on Sunday evening in the small townland near Coalisland, after the Mid Ulster unit of the PSNI put out a public notice to say officers were searching for a male wearing only boxer shorts.

A man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.