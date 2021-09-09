Arrest after man stabbed in Armagh attack

A man has been stabbed in an attack in Armagh.

Police said he suffered injuries to his torso and was stabbed in the collar bone.

He was taken to hospital.

It happened in the Ballynahone Crescent area of the city just before 9pm on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 50 and 51were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Both remain in custody, assisting with enquiries, police said.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed or heard anything suspicious in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1964 of 08/09/21,” a spokeswoman added.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”