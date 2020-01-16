Arrest after man stabbed in Belfast murder attempt

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in Fortwilliam Parade in north Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A man has been stabbed a number of times in a Belfast attack police are treating as attempted murder.

It happened in a house in Fortwilliam Parade area around midnight on Wednesday.

The man is in hospital for treatment to his injuries. The extent of his injuries are not known.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police have appealed for information. Information can be passed to police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.