Arrest after man stabbed in Belfast murder attempt
A man has been stabbed a number of times in a Belfast attack police are treating as attempted murder.
It happened in a house in Fortwilliam Parade area around midnight on Wednesday.
The man is in hospital for treatment to his injuries. The extent of his injuries are not known.
Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police have appealed for information. Information can be passed to police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.