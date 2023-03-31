Arrest after man stabbed in chest and back during altercation in west Belfast

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following a stabbing incident in Dunmurry on Thursday that left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “It was reported just after 4.15pm that a man had been stabbed outside a property in the Aspen Walk area.

“At this time, we believe he was approached by a man and that there was a verbal altercation before the suspect produced a knife.

“The victim sustained a number of serious wounds to the chest and back, requiring hospital treatment.

“The suspect is described as being aged in his twenties, around 5’ 8” tall and of slim build, with black hair and a moustache. He was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey and white jacket and white trainers.

“A man aged in his twenties was later arrested and remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1340 of 30/3/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.