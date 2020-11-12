Arrest after men threatened and shot at in Dungannon industrial park murder attempt

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident in a Dungannon industrial park.

Police said two males, both aged 25, were threatened by another two men armed with handguns at around 10.40pm on Wednesday in the Granville Industrial Estate.

Shots were fired at one of the men as he ran away, however, he was not struck.

A 29-year-old is undergoing questioning.

Detectives in Mid Ulster CID are working to establish the full circumstances and are appealing for information.

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 38 12/11/20 or alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.