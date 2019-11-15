Arrest after reports of man with firearm in Lurgan

A 27-year-old man was arrested after police received reports of a man armed with a firearm in Lurgan on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Portadown Road area at around 3.50pm.

Police attended the scene and arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm or imitation firearm in suspicious circumstances and two counts of possession of class C controlled drugs.

An imitation firearm was recovered from the scene along with a quantity of suspected class C drugs.

The man is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.